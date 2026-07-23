Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
24m

Read Kenneth Royce's book, "The Hologram of Liberty." It is very enlightening. This will set the stage for the inclusion of the 14th amendment and several after that.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture