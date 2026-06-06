Free Speech is About Individual Liberty, Not Viewpoint Discrimination

(Wanjiru Njoya, Mises Wire) - Supreme Court rulings are significant not only for their decision on who wins, but also for their reasoning. A victory for common sense may sometimes be pyrrhic if it benefits the party who wins the dispute but relies on reasoning that erodes individual liberty in the longer term.

In that context, while the outcome in the recent case of Chiles v. Salazar, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (decided March 31, 2026) was welcomed, the emphasis it placed on “viewpoint discrimination” is unfortunate. It is one more step down the road to conceptualizing free speech as an application of the non-discrimination principle, rather than as an emanation of individual liberty.

The majority of the court in Chiles ruled that therapists should be permitted to conduct “sexual orientation change efforts.” Because the case was brought under the First Amendment, the reasoning was that restricting this form of talk therapy amounts to “discrimination on the basis of viewpoint.” This framing reflects the trend of subsuming all jurisprudence within egalitarian principles of non-discrimination—in this case, the principle being that all licensed therapists have an equal right to practice their chosen form of talk therapy. Forbidding one form of talk therapy discriminates against the therapists who wish to choose that form.

Conceptualizing free speech as an equal right to express one’s views is a stark departure from the libertarian view of free speech as an emanation of self-ownership and property rights.

In this case, a Colorado therapist, Kaley Chiles, successfully argued that…

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