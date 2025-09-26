As America turns 250, nonprofit offers free lessons to help K-12 students learn about SC’s role

Just a mile down the road from Edgewood Middle School is the site of the South’s first land battle in the Revolutionary War nearly 250 years ago.

Using virtual tours, information sheets and interactive maps, K-12 students across the state will be able to learn more about the November 1775 Battle of Ninety Six and the other significant people and events in South Carolina’s military history, the Department of Education announced Wednesday.

Teachers newly have access to free, optional lessons that emphasize the state’s role in winning America’s independence, to help bring South Carolina’s outsized role to life, said state Superintendent Ellen Weaver.

“There are so many special things about the state of South Carolina that I want every student in our state to know and to love,” Weaver said.

This is the first time the American Battlefield Trust, a nonprofit focused on preserving battlegrounds and educating people about their history, is offering resources on the war tailored specifically to a single state, said Van Hipp, a trust board member.

Preserving battlefields is one thing, but making sure people understand what happened there and its importance is…

