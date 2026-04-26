The Overlooked Outdoorsman

(Steve Charles, The Revolver Dispatch) - There’s a certain kind of revolver that doesn’t get talked about much in “woods gun” conversations, not because it lacks merit, but because it doesn’t fit the modern appetite for excess.

It doesn’t throw massive bullets.

It doesn’t rattle your teeth when you touch it off.

And it won’t impress anyone at the gun counter.

But it will ride comfortably on your hip from sunup to sundown, point like an extension of your hand, and put rounds exactly where they need to go.

I’m talking about the .38 Special K-frame, guns like the Smith & Wesson Model 10, Smith & Wesson Model 15, and their stainless counterparts like the Smith & Wesson Model 64 and Smith & Wesson Model 67.

For the right kind of outdoorsman, these may be just about perfect.

A Different Kind of “Woods Gun”…

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