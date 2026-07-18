Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Richard Hartman's avatar
Richard Hartman
2h

I’ve had my 870 Express for 32 years! It still sits in my safe ready for whatever I might decide to use it for!

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Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
3hEdited

Still have mine from 1970 when I was still in school. Wish it would chamber 3”, but it still works perfectly. Quite a few of these were visible in the rear window of beat up pickups in the high school parking lot back then.

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