The Tunnels Are Coming Down

For decades, Washington D.C. has been portrayed as a city of marble monuments, stately government buildings, and carefully manicured avenues. Yet beneath the surface lies another world, one hidden from the public eye. Tunnels. Passageways. A secret underbelly of the nation’s capital that connects the White House, Congress, and countless other government buildings.

These tunnels were not the stuff of myth; they were functional infrastructure, built for convenience, secrecy, and continuity of government. Over the years, they grew into a sprawling web beneath D.C., an underground city of sorts. They moved officials in secrecy, sheltered leaders during crisis, and carried whispers of power far from the public square.

Now, reports and rumors swirl that these tunnels are being shut down, sealed, or even dismantled. Whether for security upgrades, structural decay, or deeper reasons yet unspoken, the message is clear: the old underworld is crumbling.

For generations, these tunnels symbolized hidden dealings and power structures beyond the view of ordinary citizens. Their closure carries a symbolism just as potent. What was once hidden is…

