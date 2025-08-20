Antifa Inc: How an ideology became an organized criminal network

“Not a militia,” Biden insisted, amid more than 100 consecutive nights of antifa-led attacks on federal property, police precincts, and downtown businesses in Portland, Oregon.

Antifa, short for antifascist, is indeed an extremist ideology, a blend of anarcho-communist beliefs opposed to adversaries and policies perceived as “fascist.” However, its left-wing teachings have incited self-identified members to assemble, form factions, and commit crimes in the name of so-called “antifascist” activism.

As Democrats and liberal media outlets downplay the threat of antifa militancy by portraying antifa as a right-wing bogeyman, this nationwide movement is growing in numbers and evolving into high-level criminal operations.

Could antifa co-conspirators ever face RICO charges?…

See More...

