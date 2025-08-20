Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guido's avatar
Guido
25m

I forget what macho hollywierd type spoke it, but I've always been partial to:

"You're right, I can't kill you all....But I can guarantee I'll kill you!"

Onward, Christian soldiers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture