Alaska’s 3rd largest political party officially dissolved

( The Alaska Watchman) - The only major political party founded by, for and in Alaska is no more. On Dec. 31, the Alaskan Independence Party (AIP) publicly announced the demise of the state’s third largest political party.

The AIP board convened on Dec. 7 in Fairbanks and voted to “disband the party,” the notice declared. “The Alaskan Independence Party has been dissolved.”

Citing apathetic membership and ongoing confusion about the party’s goals, the AIP statement claimed the party had lost its way in recent years.

April 2024 marked the beginning of the end for the party. That was when the AIP elected a new board of directors to work on member outreach – “something that had been long neglected,” the AIP notice explained. “The board carried out its work and found that the current party membership is either apathetic to the goals of the party, believes that the party is a branch of the Republican party, or is registered to the AIP by mistake.”

Over the past several years, there has been an internal struggle over the direction and leadership of the AIP.

The closing announcement noted that when Walter Hickel won the 1990 election for Alaska governor as a member of the AIP – with Jack Coghill as his running mate – the party seemed to be formidable. That marked the first time since Alaska joined the union that…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight