Why neither judges nor even a Constitutional amendment have authority to ban state secession in the US

(Red-State Secession) - If you’ve read “Secession is Constitutional,” you know that unilateral secession of a state from the US Union is constitutional. That article explains why the federal government doesn’t have authority to ban secession, so there is no need for secessionists to promote a Constitutional amendment to keep secession constitutional. But what if the Constitution were amended to do the opposite: to state that secession is forbidden? Even this kind of amendment would not have the authority to make secession unconstitutional. Here’s why:

Necessary Background: State Sovereignty

A timeless need of people in general is the need for collective action, at least to protect their group from other groups. One of the problems of politics is the question of how the decisions of some people can rightfully bind the actions of those who disagree. The classical liberal (libertarian) or Anglo Enlightenment answer is the American answer: political communities form when people consent to be bound by the decisions of their group. In any large group of people, those decisions are made by government. When the group has control over a territory, the only way to not be bound by the community’s law is to emigrate, because the group protects itself from free-riders and criminals within its territory.

The 13 colonies each won their own individual independence and established their own sovereignty through the war of 1775-1781. No group of states had authority over any other state. This is documented in The Declaration of Independence (1776) and the Treaty of Paris (1783). This has the..

