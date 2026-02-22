Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
6h

Great article. Good point on our own organizations and many of our ranks being milk toast in accepting the realty of what we are up against, much less the tribalist nature of our opponents.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture