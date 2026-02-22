The Order Of Battle Is Changing

(Arthur Sido, Dissident Thoughts) - One of the jokes we tell ourselves on /ourside/ is that in a second civil war, one side has half a billion guns and the other side doesn’t know which bathroom to use. It is pretty funny and it is also true but then again it misses something I try to emphasize:

A noodle-arm, limp-dick fag with a septum ring can still kill you dead as a doornail using a crappy SCCY with pink grips.

The times they are a’changin’ and the Left, once proudly anti-gun, has been quietly and not so quietly arming and training for the last decade, accelerating once Trump 2.0 happened and especially after Renee Good and Alex Pretti became good communists.

Of course this is not happening organically. Nothing these fruitcakes do is their own idea. Do you think a significant percentage of people in America suddenly decided all on their own that they were “assigned the wrong gender at birth”? Of course not. There is a large online community that is certainly at least somewhat organized and funded, likely by foreign adversaries as well as domestic insurrectionists, that spends all day…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight