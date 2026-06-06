Virginia Democrats Want To Take Their State’s Anti-Gun Law Spree Nationwide

(yourNEWS Media) - Democrat Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced they were introducing legislation targeting the rights of gun owners, including a ban on modern semiautomatic firearms and a nationwide “red flag” law.

Democrats in the Virginia state Legislature passed a host of laws, including a ban targeting so-called “assault weapons,” another bill banning supposed “ghost guns” and bills targeting the firearms industry, many of which have been signed into law by Gov. Abigail Spanberger. Kaine and Warner announced the introduction of their legislation, S 4339 or “The Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act,” in an April 16 release.

“Nineteen years ago today, 32 people were tragically killed at Virginia Tech in a senseless act of violence. I was Governor of Virginia at the time, and my memories of the grieving families, friends, and Hokie community will stay with me forever. I’m proud of the Commonwealth’s leadership in taking steps to keep Virginians safe and prevent future tragedies in the years since,” Kaine, the bill’s primary sponsor, said in the release.

Second Amendment supporters blasted the legislation, arguing it…

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