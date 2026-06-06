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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

Just cuz y’all keep setting up mass shootings are a splc naacp aclu adl stunt and I never believed sandy hook cuz they were screaming for guns before they had a body count and I don’t see how they are not behind 99% of them for a gun grab

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