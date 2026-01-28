The anti-Southern Tyranny of a Texas Homeowners Association
SLRC Update On the Homeowners Association Flag Case in Houston
(Southern Legal Resource Center) - I represent Randel B. Smith, 70 of Friendswood, Texas, who received an attorney letter from Wedgewood Village Homeowners Association, demanding that he remove the Confederate Battle flag displayed from his house within 30 days or be sued and fined $200 per day. And Mr Smith is being billed $225.00 for the attorney letter.
Never mind that the US FLAG/State flag/military flag ONLY Deed Restriction adopted by the HOA in DEC 2024, was procedurally flawed & illegally adopted AND Randel has been displaying the Confederate Battle flag (and other flags) without complaint or interference for the last 24 years.
AND never mind that the required procedure was for the HOA to first send a friendly letter requesting compliance with the Deed Restriction before sending and then a 2nd & 3rd Letter BEFORE a nasty-gram from the HOA Attorney could be sent!- Smith received no such consideration. The letter Smith received is fatally flawed because it failed under Texas law to tell him he could request a hearing before the HOA Board.
SLRC has responded to the Attorney letter…
I can't imagine why some guy wants to fly a flag in his own yard on property he owns, on property he pays taxes on, where he must pay a fee to live there to some group that tells him how he can and cannot live or do on the property he owns. He must be one of those Constitutional Conservatives who believe that the law of the land is well above some group of ass hats who are closet commies. I'd donate to help with his legal fight. I'm willing to bet this guy is a Patriotic United States Citizen.
I hope Mr. Smith wins this case. The presiding judge should fine the HOA for violating Mr. Smith's 1st Amendment rights. HOAs are little tyrannical organizations that have "wannabes" in power. They thrive on their "authority" to tell others how things will be. That is the typical Yankee mentality and it has polluted the South with its stench. Anyone in the South that has heartburn over the Confederate Battle flag needs to learn the truth about our history. Once the truth is learned, if they still have heartburn, they need to get OUT of the South. Our Confederate ancestors fought to prevent the tyranny we are oppressed with today. What "tyranny" you may ask? Look at all the restrictions put on us by City and County "authority" to do what we wish on our own property. You almost need a permit from the City just to breathe. And once it is applied for, be ready to wait for months to get it. At least it is this way in Tulsa, OK. Fight on Mr. Smith. Do not give in to tyranny.