Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
4h

I can't imagine why some guy wants to fly a flag in his own yard on property he owns, on property he pays taxes on, where he must pay a fee to live there to some group that tells him how he can and cannot live or do on the property he owns. He must be one of those Constitutional Conservatives who believe that the law of the land is well above some group of ass hats who are closet commies. I'd donate to help with his legal fight. I'm willing to bet this guy is a Patriotic United States Citizen.

Reply
Share
Southern Vindicator's avatar
Southern Vindicator
7h

I hope Mr. Smith wins this case. The presiding judge should fine the HOA for violating Mr. Smith's 1st Amendment rights. HOAs are little tyrannical organizations that have "wannabes" in power. They thrive on their "authority" to tell others how things will be. That is the typical Yankee mentality and it has polluted the South with its stench. Anyone in the South that has heartburn over the Confederate Battle flag needs to learn the truth about our history. Once the truth is learned, if they still have heartburn, they need to get OUT of the South. Our Confederate ancestors fought to prevent the tyranny we are oppressed with today. What "tyranny" you may ask? Look at all the restrictions put on us by City and County "authority" to do what we wish on our own property. You almost need a permit from the City just to breathe. And once it is applied for, be ready to wait for months to get it. At least it is this way in Tulsa, OK. Fight on Mr. Smith. Do not give in to tyranny.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture