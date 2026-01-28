Update On the Homeowners Association Flag Case in Houston

(Southern Legal Resource Center) - I represent Randel B. Smith, 70 of Friendswood, Texas, who received an attorney letter from Wedgewood Village Homeowners Association, demanding that he remove the Confederate Battle flag displayed from his house within 30 days or be sued and fined $200 per day. And Mr Smith is being billed $225.00 for the attorney letter.

Never mind that the US FLAG/State flag/military flag ONLY Deed Restriction adopted by the HOA in DEC 2024, was procedurally flawed & illegally adopted AND Randel has been displaying the Confederate Battle flag (and other flags) without complaint or interference for the last 24 years.

AND never mind that the required procedure was for the HOA to first send a friendly letter requesting compliance with the Deed Restriction before sending and then a 2nd & 3rd Letter BEFORE a nasty-gram from the HOA Attorney could be sent!- Smith received no such consideration. The letter Smith received is fatally flawed because it failed under Texas law to tell him he could request a hearing before the HOA Board.

SLRC has responded to the Attorney letter…

