Welcome to Texas politics.

The political landscape in Texas has been reshaped by the steady influx of illegal aliens strategically placed throughout the state by the federal government. You may recall, the Feds started using apps (CBP One) to manage this invasion, which was combined with a carte blanche asylum and automatic work permits. These apps were designed primarily to achieve two organizational goals: first, to prevent conflicts by keeping groups with historic tensions separated geographically; and second, to influence the balance of congressional representation. This was done with both the current census figures and future elections in mind.

This was all done “legally” to the detriment of Texans. Now, there is an effort underway in the Texas Legislature to redraw the congressional maps, legally, to benefit the people of Texas by quickly making slight adjustments as we deal with the invading force, numbering in the millions.

Texas, like all states, follows the US Constitution by allowing state lawmakers to draw the maps according to their own interests. Someone has to draw the maps. The term “gerrymandering” is often thrown around to imply racism without openly saying it. That’s probably because it’s hard to convince people that lines on a map are actually racist, so an epithet was created. It’s purely a tactic to disrupt Republican plans.

President Trump suggested Texas adjust its maps in light of the invasion and its election meddling fallout. This is a perfectly legal request and action—much more legal than mass-asylum—and now in response, Democrats are literally just screaming…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight