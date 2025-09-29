Non-Confederate names are gone from the main gates, but they live on at Army posts

The name Fort Cavazos existed for only two years at the Army’s massive central Texas base. But the Cavazos Connector, a shuttle bus looping daily around the recently redesignated Fort Hood, stands as a reminder of what was.

Fort Bragg’s short-lived name, Fort Liberty, lives on in the Sunset Liberty March conducted each evening on the North Carolina post to honor all service members of the past.

At Fort Rucker in Alabama, the reminder is at the restaurant Big Mike’s, which was rebranded when the base’s name temporarily honored Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Novosel.

“CW4 Mike Novosel’s legacy continues to inspire generations of aviators and soldiers, and his name will remain a guiding symbol of courage, commitment and excellence,” the base said in a statement.

Each of nine installations affected by the whiplash name changes reflected similar sentiments as officials named and renamed installations to meet Defense Department policy while respecting the legacy and service of each namesake.

The renaming began under President Joe Biden with a congressional mandate to separate military assets from Confederate-rooted names. It followed a national reckoning with race that sprang from 2020 protests after…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight