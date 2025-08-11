A Wild Ride Through Maps, Mayhem, and Media Lies

“There’s no way to win a rigged game—except to break the table.” — Hunter S. Thompson

(Joe Capp - Reality Check America) - Want to know how tyranny throws a fit? It skips the vote, flees the state, and blames Trump—just like what the Leftist crybabies in the Lone Star state just did.

Earlier this week, Democrat lawmakers in Texas ran away from their jobs. Not figuratively—literally. These elected cowards packed their bags, hopped on private planes, and fled the state to block a vote on new congressional maps that would’ve added five Republican seats to the U.S. House—including eliminating the seat of race-hustling megaphone Jasmine Crockett. They didn’t debate. They didn’t negotiate. They didn’t even show up. No, they ran. Why? Because they knew they were about to lose.

And like clockwork, their lapdog media activated full panic mode. Within hours, every liberal network was echoing the same nonsense: “Redistricting is only allowed to happen immediately after the census! This is illegal! Trump is hijacking democracy!” Spare us the theater. This isn’t journalism—it’s a coordinated mind-control campaign dressed in makeup and lighting. Their goal isn’t truth—it’s confusion. Keep Americans scared. Keep them stupid. Keep the rigged machine alive.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott didn’t flinch—he went scorched earth. He issued civil arrest warrants, unleashed the Texas Rangers, and even…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight