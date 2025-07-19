I remember carrying a lot of shtuff I didn’t need in an Alice pack - once… - DD

Preparedness can often seem like the collection of stuff that you might need in a SHTF scenario, so on first glance, it appears to be in conflict with any kind of minimalist lifestyle. However, in this article, I am going to look beyond the surface and show how my minimalist philosophy does, in fact, allow me to be more prepared than the average person.

In my own life, I have embraced a motto of “less is more” going back more than two decades. Back in the early 2000’s, people would look askance at anyone who was not fully striving for the American dream and collecting up all their stuff to show they had made it. Somehow, I swam against that tide to find my own way to my own dream. As my dream is related to freedom, really, how much more American can you get?

Twenty-five years ago, there wasn’t much internet and not much minimalism. Pop the word “minimalism” into your search engine today, and it’s a different story. You can stream a Netflix series dedicated to minimalism, (or read a best-selling book) along with what appears to be thousands of websites. While perusing some of these while researching this article, I came across this, well, minimal definition that I liked:

Minimalism is a philosophy and practice of reducing material possessions, distractions, and clutter to focus on…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight