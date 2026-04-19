Why Birthright Citizenship is Unbiblical, and Contrary to God’s Own Law

(The New Christian Right) - The Mosaic Civil Code might be abrogated, but it’s still profitable for reproof and correction. And it’s squarely on Trump’s side.

This morning, (4-1-26) Donald Trump sat in the United States Supreme Court and watched his own Solicitor General get worked over like a speed bag by justices whom he himself appointed. The case, Trump v. Barbara, pits the administration’s executive order ending automatic birthright citizenship against a wall of lower-court rulings, 14th Amendment precedent, and a nine-justice panel that appeared deeply skeptical of the executive order’s attempt to end the practice. Trump’s order, signed on day one of his second term, would end automatic citizenship for children born on American soil to parents who are here illegally or on temporary visas.

The ACLU brought in Bruce Springsteen for the occasion, because nothing says “constitutional law” like a guy who sang a song about being an American once. Trump was the first sitting president to attend oral arguments since basically forever, and watched Justice Neil Gorsuch grill his legal team about whether Native American babies born today would even qualify as citizens under the proposed standard. It was, by all accounts, a rough morning. A decision is expected by early summer, and the…

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