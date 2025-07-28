On this date in 1932…

The Bonus Army, a protest that had grown to 43,000 marchers and mostly-Southern World War I veterans were attacked and dispersed by 1,800 Federal troops and 6 battle tanks led by Douglass McArthur. Four were killed and more than a thousand injured when the troops opened fire and beat protesters around Washington D.C.

Other Years:

1862 – Fort Bowie was established at Apache Pass in southeastern Arizona Territory, by U.S. Brigadier General James Charlatan’s California volunteers.

1868 – The Fourteenth Amendment, which granted former slaves the rights of citizenship, was declared to be ratified by the U.S. Secretary of State.

1896 – The city of Miami, FL, was incorporated.

1957 – Jerry Lee Lewis appeared on the Steve Allen Show to perform his hit “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” In his usual outrageous style, Lewis slung his piano bench across the stage.

1994 – Kenny Rogers of the Texas Rangers pitched the 14th perfect game in major league baseball history.

