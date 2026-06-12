Dishonoring The Honorable

(My last visit to the Cherokee Museum was not as pleasant as I suspected, either. Apparently you lose currency when your family line didn’t sign up on the Dawes rolls for additional harassment and robbery from the yonega. - DD)

(Jeff Paulk, Southern Vindicator) - Suppose you were a member of a proud American Indian tribe, say the Cherokee Nation. And suppose that one of the great historical figures of that tribe was not only a chief, but a general in the Confederate States Army. Let’s say this general served with honor and distinction in trying to keep the United States government from doing to his people what it was doing to its own. Then, let’s say that years after the war, in 1921, the UDC (United Daughters of the Confederacy) erected a 13,000 pound granite statue of this honored chief and general, and a fountain, in, oh, let’s say Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Now, fast forward to June 2020, 99 years after this statue and fountain were placed in honor of this worthy Cherokee chief and Confederate general. Let’s say the current chief of the Cherokee Nation has this statue and fountain removed and placed in storage in some undisclosed location. Let’s just say. Now, what would you think of such an action that took from public view a statue commemorating a noted Cherokee hero? Would that not be about the most disrespectful and dishonorable thing you could think of? Well friends, there is no supposing to it. This is precisely what happened on 13 June, 2020 and it was done by Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. His reason? The statue was placed there by a “third party” and “our modern telling of…

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