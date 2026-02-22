Still Armed, Still Free

(AmmoLand) - In Wolford v. Lopez (No. 241046), the U.S. Supreme Court granted review of whether Hawaii may presumptively prohibit licensed concealed carry holders from carrying firearms on private property that is open to the public absent express permission from the owner — a rule critics call the “vampire rule.”

As Americans await the Court’s decision, one fact is undeniable: the modern American militia is not theoretical—it is vast, practical, and alive.

The Numbers Are Unmistakable

Conservative estimates place civilian-owned firearms in the United States at roughly 500 million — more guns than people — based on manufacturing and import data compiled by industry and federal reporting agencies. Industry analysis from the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) shows that 491 million firearms were in civilian hands from 1990–2022, and this number has almost certainly grown to well over 500 million today, consistent with the estimates cited earlier in this article.

While comprehensive annual ammunition figures aren’t consolidated in a single federal database, reporting from the firearms industry indicates that…

