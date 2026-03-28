Prepping for a Cashless Control Grid

(PreppGroup) - We’re not just inching toward a cashless society—we’re sleepwalking into it. And for those of us who value independence, privacy, and real preparedness, that’s a damn problem.

The push for Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)—like the “digital euro” or the potential U.S. “digital dollar”—isn’t just about modernizing the economy. It’s about control. Governments want total visibility—and eventually control—over how, when, and where you spend your money. This is the antithesis of everything this country was founded on.

CBDCs Are a Prepping Red Flag

Once cash is gone, so is your financial privacy. Every transaction tracked. Every purchase logged. Your economic identity, habits, affiliations, even your prepping activities—exposed to anyone with access to your digital footprint.

For the prepping and off-grid community, this is not a hypothetical scenario. This is the kind of centralized control grid we prepare against. And yet, the system is being built—not with jackboots—but with convenience and apathy.

Bitcoin, the Feds, and a “Strategic Reserve”

On top of that, there’s now a growing concern that even cryptocurrency—once a symbol of financial independence—is being absorbed into the state apparatus.

In March 2025, President Trump signed an…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight