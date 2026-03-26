Part Three-A of Mindy Esposito’s excellent series

(Mindy Esposito) - Two events. Treated as one for a hundred and sixty years.

Secession began in December 1860. War began in April 1861. Four months apart. What happened in between is the part nobody teaches. Because if you look at it honestly, the story changes.

Secession was a constitutional question. War was a choice. They were not the same thing. Collapsing them into one event is not history. It is narrative management.

To understand what happened, you have to understand the political world of 1860. Not the political world of today. They are not the same.

THE ELECTION OF 1860

Abraham Lincoln did not win the presidency in 1860 the way presidential elections are won today. He won it in a way that had never happened before and has never happened since.

There were four candidates. Not two. Four.

The Democratic Party had fractured completely at its convention in Charleston, South Carolina in April 1860. Northern Democrats nominated Stephen Douglas of Illinois on a platform of popular sovereignty, letting territories decide…

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