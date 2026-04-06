Part Five of Mindy Esposito’s Classic Series

(Mindy Esposito) - Before we go further I want to say something from my heart.

This series is not about winning an argument. It is not about relitigating a war or defending the indefensible. It is about the truth. All of it. The parts that are comfortable and the parts that are not.

We are all Americans. We are not enemies. We share this history whether we claim it or not. And it is only by understanding it fully, honestly, and without the filter of a narrative designed to serve political purposes, that we can begin to heal wounds that are now a hundred and sixty years old and still bleeding.

I write about hard things. The economics of slavery. The human complexity inside an unjust system. The political manipulation that followed the war. The erasure of an entire people’s story on both sides of the color line. I do not look away from any of it. Because looking away is exactly what got us here.

Every American, Black and White, deserves to know the full truth about who we are and where we came from. Not a sanitized version. Not a weaponized version. The truth. Because the truth, all of it, is what closes the distance between us.

CSA-Americans have carried a stigma for a hundred and sixty years based on a narrative that is incomplete at best and deliberately distorted at worst. That stigma has not healed the country. It has divided it. Understanding our shared history honestly is the only thing that…

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