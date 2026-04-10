The Seventh and Final Part of Mindy Esposito’s Convenient Lie Series

(Mindy Esposito) - We started in 1828.

A tariff. A warning. A compact already straining under the weight of competing interests that would never be fully reconciled. Thirty-two years of broken promises and broken faith. A war that did not have to happen. A verdict that was never earned. A hundred and sixty years of a narrative designed to serve that verdict.

This is where that road has led. And this is where we go from here.

WHAT THE MACHINERY HAS PRODUCED

Confederate monuments removed in the dark of night. Cranes arriving before dawn so the cameras cannot capture the faces of the people who ordered it done. Statues toppled by mobs while local governments looked away. Names stripped from schools and military bases by committees that never asked the descendants of the men being erased what they thought. They didn’t ask the American people either.

The 1619 Project placed in classrooms across the country, teaching American children that the founding of this republic was an act of racial oppression rather than an imperfect and ongoing attempt to realize the principles of human freedom. History as prosecution. Delivered to children before they have the tools to evaluate it.

CSA-Americans discriminated against openly and without consequence. People who display Confederate heritage fired from jobs. Businesses forced to remove Confederate symbols under…

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