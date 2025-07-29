On this date in 1862…
The most successful warship in American history, the C.S.S.Alabama, was secretly launched at Birkenhead in Cheshire, England.
Other Years:
1847 – Cumberland School of Law was founded in Lebanon, Tennessee, one of only 15 law schools exist in the United States at that time.
1932 – In Washington, D.C., federal troops dispersed the last of the “Bonus Army” of World War I veterans.
1940 – John Sigmund of St. Louis, MO, completed a 292-mile swim down the Mississippi River.
1985 – General Motors announced its new Saturn automobile assembly plant would be located in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
The Captain of the Alabama was Raphael Semmes from Charles County, Maryland.