On this date in 1862…

The most successful warship in American history, the C.S.S.Alabama, was secretly launched at Birkenhead in Cheshire, England.

Other Years:

1847 – Cumberland School of Law was founded in Lebanon, Tennessee, one of only 15 law schools exist in the United States at that time.

1932 – In Washington, D.C., federal troops dispersed the last of the “Bonus Army” of World War I veterans.

1940 – John Sigmund of St. Louis, MO, completed a 292-mile swim down the Mississippi River.

1985 – General Motors announced its new Saturn automobile assembly plant would be located in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

