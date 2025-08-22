A great read from an even greater, Greater Idaho - DD

Our Father, the State

People who have lived in liberty often find themselves surprisingly willing to surrender it. Those who seek to expand state power give them the most compelling reason to do so: the promise of deliverance from disaster. These pretenders insist we cannot be safe or provided for unless we submit ourselves to their control—allowing them to shape our behavior according to their definition of safety.

When those in power feel threatened, they respond by undermining the people, offering empty promises of protection instead of real solutions. But just like any household where control replaces respect, resentment grows, and the desire for freedom only intensifies.

When the provision of parental security replaces the provision of justice as the function of the state, the state stops providing justice altogether…

