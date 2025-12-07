Don’t Say It Can’t Happen Here. It Already Has!

Let me tell you a story that should terrify every parent in America.

In 2022, Canadian truckers protested COVID mandates. You might have agreed with them. You might have thought they were wrong.

But here’s what happened next:

The Canadian government invoked emergency powers and froze 210 bank accounts holding $7.8 million.

No trial. No due process. Just the government reaching into private citizens’ finances and turning off their money like flipping a light switch.

Families couldn’t buy groceries. Parents couldn’t pay rent. People who’d donated $50 to the protest found their accounts frozen.

And it happened in a Western democracy. In 2022. Not in some dystopian novel.

Now imagine that kind of power in a world where all money is digital, trackable, and programmable.

Where the government or corporations can monitor every purchase you make, decide what you’re allowed to buy, and shut off your financial life if you step out of line.

That world is closer than you think.

And Florida just became the first state to say…

