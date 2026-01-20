Special Agent Timothy Thibault

Here’s the Anti-Trump FBI Agent Who Launched the Surveillance Probe of the Entire Conservative Movement

(Town Hall) - Of course, it was an anti-Trump FBI agent. If the Russian collusion hoax, Crossfire Hurricane, and, on a lesser note, the creepy visits to those who posted anti-Biden memes weren’t evidence enough, that’s how the Arctic Frost probe began. It was an agent on a reported vendetta that spurred a mass surveillance operation that eventually covered the entire conservative movement.

The late Charlie Kirk and his Turning Point USA were targeted, along with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). It was a fishing expedition with no smoking gun. The basis of the investigation stemmed from the shenanigans from the 2020 election. Oh, and did I forget to mention that Trump’s phone was seized during this operation (via JustTheNews):

An FBI supervisor who openly opposed Donald Trump on social media played a crucial role in igniting the controversial Arctic Frost probe, pressing to add the former president as a formal subject of the investigation and circulating articles from liberal activists and leftwing news sources to make his case, according to evidence recently turned over to Congress and…

See More…