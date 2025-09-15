Southern Sleeping Giant Awakens, Spelling Doom For Democrats

During President George W. Bush’s administration in the early 2000s, elitist liberals in coastal metropolitan areas looked down upon southerners, sneering at them for purportedly being bigoted, uneducated, fat, uncultured, or any combination of those four traits.

The South was considered a backward region, characterized by its fanatical love of NASCAR, Paula Dean, and the Confederate flag. As late as 2018, two years after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost to President Donald Trump, the failed and bitter candidate argued that she had “won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward,” whereas Trump dominated in the boonies of MAGA country. But a lot has changed since then. Now, the South, once a sleeping giant that lived in the shadows of places like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago, culturally and economically, has awakened and is ushering in a new era of politics that might trouble the Democratic Party for years to come.

