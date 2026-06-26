The New Aztecs: Islamist Mass Murder to Appease “gods”

(Alexander Scipio, In This Dimension) - Having noted before that Islam is not a “religion” by any definition of that – Western – word having a foundation of peace and forgiveness, I find it increasingly annoying that still people ignorantly yammer about “freedom of religion.”

No.

Aztecs and Islam are more similar than most people realize. Both are/were murderous pre-modern, uncivilized, illiterate, barbaric, slaveholding, misogynistic cohorts having no place in the modern world.

Both practice(d) human sacrifice to appease their fake gods. Aztecs tore out the heart of the victim and threw them in a pit. Muslims hack off the head of their victim and leave them on the bloody ground.

Both pretend that this is what is needed to appease their deity.

Both are nothing more than mass murdering bloodthirsty tyrannical cults ruling over the ignorant by way of convincing them their “god” requires mass murder for them to prosper.

Each is as barbaric as the other. Both are nothing but killers with a theological excuse. We removed Aztecs from society. It is time to remove islam. This kind of anti-human, anti-civilization cannot be allowed to continue. At all. Ever.

Would Democrats today demand “freedom of religion” for Aztecs? Who cares? The adults would…

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