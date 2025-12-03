Maryland, My Maryland!

(The Southern Vindicator) - If you have never been to Maryland, I can tell you that it is a beautiful state. In fact, if you are familiar with the song “Take Me Home Country Roads” (one of my favorites) which was recorded by John Denver, the writers of that song, Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert, were actually driving through and enjoying the beautiful scenery of Maryland, and not West Virginia, when they wrote it.

But Maryland has its own song, or should I say “had” its own song, until the woke, leftist loonies got it removed as the state song in 2021. Here is a version of it recorded by Tennessee Ernie Ford: See on Original

There are at least nine verses to the song, though all of them are not usually recorded. If you “Google” the song, it says that it “is a song with a complex and controversial history”. I beg to differ on that. In my opinion, it is very simple and straightforward. It is telling of “the despot”, Lincoln, who ordered his armies to march through Maryland to invade the seceded States. A large portion of the people in Maryland sided with the South, and there were 25,000 Marylanders who fought for the Confederate States of America. On the 19th of April…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight