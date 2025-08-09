General Andrew Jackson and Creek representatives signed the Treaty of Fort Jackson near present-day Wetumpka, Alabama to end the Creek War. The Creek, including those who fought as U.S. allies, were forced to cede almost half their land, 22 million acres, to the U.S.

1862 – The Battle of Cedar Mountain, Virginia.

1936 – Alabaman Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics. He was the first American to win four medals in one Olympics.

1956 – The first statewide, state-supported educational television network went on the air in Alabama.

1965 – Fifty-three people died from a fire in a Titan II missile silo outside Searcy, Arkansas.

1975 – The New Orleans Saints played the first NFL game in the new Louisiana Superdome, losing 13-7 to the Houston Oilers.

1985 – A federal judge in Norfolk, Va., found retired Navy officer Arthur J. Walker guilty of seven counts of spying for the Soviet Union.

1995 – Virginia-based, Netscape Communications went public and was valued at $2.2 billion.