9 August 1814
On this date in 1814…
General Andrew Jackson and Creek representatives signed the Treaty of Fort Jackson near present-day Wetumpka, Alabama to end the Creek War. The Creek, including those who fought as U.S. allies, were forced to cede almost half their land, 22 million acres, to the U.S.
Other Years:
1862 – The Battle of Cedar Mountain, Virginia.
1936 – Alabaman Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics. He was the first American to win four medals in one Olympics.
1956 – The first statewide, state-supported educational television network went on the air in Alabama.
1965 – Fifty-three people died from a fire in a Titan II missile silo outside Searcy, Arkansas.
1975 – The New Orleans Saints played the first NFL game in the new Louisiana Superdome, losing 13-7 to the Houston Oilers.
1985 – A federal judge in Norfolk, Va., found retired Navy officer Arthur J. Walker guilty of seven counts of spying for the Soviet Union.
1995 – Virginia-based, Netscape Communications went public and was valued at $2.2 billion.
2000 – In a “Texas Two-fer,” at Huntsville, Brian Keith Roberson was executed for the 1986 stabbing deaths of an elderly couple in Dallas and Oliver Cruz was executed for the 1988 abduction, rape and stabbing of a 24-year-old woman in San Antonio.
