Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Southern Gentleman's avatar
Southern Gentleman
Jul 17

Islam and its followers have no place in the western world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture