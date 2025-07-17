If this were a bunch of conservative white Christian Southerners, what do you think the government would do? We already know and have seen it. But for some reason Islamists get a pass. Maybe it has someting to do with their association with CAIR… - DD

A Secretive Muslim Community, Established By A Pakistani Cleric With Ties To Islamic Terrorist Organizations, Has Been Tucked Away In South Carolina For Forty Years

In the wake of President Trump’s B-2 Bomber “Operation Midnight Hammer”, a surprise strike on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, concerns have surged nationwide about possibility of retaliation on American soil. With tensions still unsettled in the Middle East, chatter has turned toward the risk of sleeper cells hiding in plain sight, particularly after the Biden administration allowed tens of millions of undocumented people to enter the country. Over the past week, we have received several emails from readers asking a very pointed question: “Are you aware of a place called ‘Islamville’ in South Carolina?” As it turns out, we were, and have been for about a decade. With everything going on, it’s worth revisiting the story behind this private, secluded, religious community nestled deep in the South Carolina upstate.

“They keep to themselves, polite but quiet. You’d never know they were there unless you drove past the gate, or hear ‘pop-pop’ from some guns over that way. But you always know it’s them when you seem them by the…

