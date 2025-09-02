The Left’s Woke Agenda Was Implemented To Collapse The American Republic

This American cultural revolution wasn’t a spontaneous trend occurring from the normal ebb and flow of politics. The Frankfurt School started Cultural Marxism; better known to the public today as progressivism. They were a think tank of Marxist professors and top-level psychologists, with significant inspiration from Communist theoreticians Antonio Gramsci and Gyorgy Lukacs. They wanted to wreck the foundations of traditional societies (the USA in particular) that made them strong; weakening social ties to make them ripe for Communist takeover. Their students became professors, educating the young Baby Boomers in the 1960s and creating the Counterculture. Today, the aging Boomers are the ones holding the levers of power.

Today, progressivism; or, “Communism Lite,” is the leading ideology among Washington careerists, the Media, Academia, and ultra-wealthy managerial elites. Whether or not it really represents progress is an evocative question. Still, ultimately this ideology is inherently dysfunctional. The only more dysfunctional thing imaginable would be a brigade of Californian hipsters attempting a second Pickett’s Charge.

The 1960s Was A Political Buffet

This multifaceted strategy became several movements:

Second-wave feminism was sold as equality. It was really about abortion, wrecking families, and driving a wedge between women and men.

The LGBT movement was sold as respecting personal lifestyle choices. That was a blow to traditional morality.

Minority identity politics was sold as civil rights. The reality wasn’t always quite so lofty, and the result was inflaming…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight