J.E.B. Stuart site loses tax-exempt status

(Don’t vote for lib-tard shites if you don’t want to get their stink on you. Of course, these laws were unconstitutional and will be rightly overturned. That is not the point. The whole desire was to bankrupt these pro-Southern historical groups by causing the to spend mega-bucks on the challenge. - DD)

(Tom Joyce, Mt. Airy News) - While J.E.B. Stuart died in 1864 during the Civil War, the birthplace of the Confederate major general is still drawing fire — including recently losing its tax-exempt status through action by Virginia elected officials.

Despite that setback, “we are not going away,” an official of the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust Inc. vows regarding the site at Laurel Hill just across the state line from Mount Airy.

“The current leaders in Richmond want to distance Virginia from anything related to the Confederacy,” added the group’s president, Ronnie Haynes.

“These actions clearly show they know nothing and do not care about what is offered at Laurel Hill,” according to Haynes.

“We offer a diversity of history, from Native American, Revolutionary War, enslaved African American and farm life — J.E.B. Stuart is only a part of what is here.”

Six groups targeted

Virginia House Bill 167, what Haynes called “unjust” legislation, went into effect on July 1.

It specifically ended exemptions from state recordation (transfer) taxes and real/personal property taxes for six different organizations.

In addition to the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust, these include the…

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