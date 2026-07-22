Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Greg Owens's avatar
Greg Owens
3h

When lawmakers cannot tell there is a huge difference between Muslims and Americans yet attack Southerners, it's time for them to be IMPEACHED or WITHDRAWN FROM OFFICE!

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2h

Fuckin evil snake

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