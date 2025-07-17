Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
Jul 17

All according to the plan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Skore Wolfchild's avatar
Skore Wolfchild
Jul 20

By design. All the power players are in end game mode. They're playing for all the marbles and complete control. A middle class is a barrier.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture