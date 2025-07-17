Everybody agrees that the rich have been getting even richer in recent years. But what about all the rest of us? Unfortunately, it turns out that flooding the system with money was really good for the wealthy, but it has made things much worse for almost everyone else. Poverty is rapidly growing all around us and the middle class is being systematically eviscerated. If you doubt this, can you explain why the number of Americans dealing with food insecurity has almost doubled over the past four years? And can you explain why store closings in the U.S. are on pace to set a new all-time record? The middle class simply does not have the same level of discretionary income that it once did. Today, we live in a country where 70 percent of the population feels very financially stressed. If you are in the segment of the population that is doing really well right now, good for you. But you need to understand that most of the country is really hurting.

Once upon a time, the U.S. had the largest and most prosperous middle class in the history of the world. But according to the Pew Research Center, the percentage of Americans that are considered to be “middle class” is a lot smaller than it once was…

Pew Research Center defines the middle class as a household with income that is at least two-thirds of the U.S. median income to double the median income. This would imply a range of incomes from $56,600 to $169,800, based on government data for 2022. As of 2023, 51% of American households fit into this category. But, most Americans might not be aware that this cohort of middle-income earners is getting squeezed. Roughly…

