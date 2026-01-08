Federal Consent Myth Crumbles Under Constitutional Analysis

(Texian Partisan) - Critics of Texas independence often deploy what seems like their strongest argument: “Secession would require federal consent, which won’t be granted.” This objection appears formidable because it suggests Texans are trapped in an abusive relationship with no legal escape. But this myth crumbles under constitutional analysis.

The federal consent argument rests on a fundamental misunderstanding of how the Constitution works. It assumes the federal government has powers it was never granted and ignores the explicit structure of constitutional limitations.

The Constitutional Reality

Article 1, Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution provides an exhaustive list of everything states are forbidden from doing. States cannot enter treaties with foreign nations. States cannot coin money. States cannot grant titles of nobility. States cannot tax imports without Congressional consent. The Framers knew exactly how to prohibit state actions when they wanted to.

Notably absent from this comprehensive list: any prohibition on withdrawing from the Union. The Tenth Amendment makes the constitutional principle clear: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or…

