Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
6h

Some of our greatest military leaders have come out of VMI. I guess that why the communists and Muslims want to destroy it.

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