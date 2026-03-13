VMI Under Siege: The Battle for Military Excellence

(Bronson Winslow, Bacon’s Rebellion) - After regaining full control of Virginia’s government in November, Democrats swiftly abandoned their carefully cultivated image of moderation.

Already by January they had begun advancing sweeping ideological priorities, with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) mandates at the forefront. Among their most prominent targets was the Virginia Military Institute (VMI), an institution deeply entrenched in the history of Virginia.

The decision to target VMI was not made on a whim. It was the continuation of a “progressive” war started by former Gov. Ralph Northam (D), himself a VMI alumnus who called for an independent investigation into the school in 2020, spurred by a Washington Post article claiming the school promoted a racist and sexist environment.

Unsurprisingly to those of us who know VMI well, the investigation concluded that “VMI has no explicitly racist or sexist policies that it enforces,” and further stated, “the investigation did not identify conclusive violations of Title VI or Title IX.” Despite this, the report alleges “an overall racist and sexist culture” at VMI—and Democrats ran with it.

The methodology was flawed from the start, as it relied on nonprobability…

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