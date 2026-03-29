Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2h

I mean when the only Christian on a religious freedom committee was removed for being a Christian and speaking up for the oldest Christian village where Jesus Christ walked prayed and taught his followers

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