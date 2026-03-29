The Fight Over Free Speech for Christians
The Next Front in the Censorship War Against Christians
The Next Front in the Censorship War Against Christians
(Daily Signal) - Whether through pressure exerted on social media platforms or through armed raids carried out against pro-life Americans, former President Joe Biden and his administration oversaw an alarming increase in the suppression and censorship of religious—chiefly Christian—expressions and actions in the public square.
At the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) International Christian Media Convention on Thursday, Christian journalists, broadcasters, and policy experts gathered to discuss where religious censorship stands today, now that President Donald Trump has returned to the White House.
“Censorship, as we know, is the trademark trait of authoritarian regimes throughout history, which is very telling that the Biden administration crossed that Rubicon in many ways and sent us down that slippery slope,” National Review columnist Caroline Downey told moderator…
I mean when the only Christian on a religious freedom committee was removed for being a Christian and speaking up for the oldest Christian village where Jesus Christ walked prayed and taught his followers