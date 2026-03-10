Roberts v. ATF Challenges Post-Tax NFA Registration Scheme in Federal Court

(AmmoLand) - In a decisive move that could finally gut one of the most notorious pieces of New Deal-era gun control, a powerhouse coalition of Second Amendment defenders filed a federal lawsuit yesterday challenging the remnants of the National Firearms Act of 1934. Titled Roberts v. ATF, the complaint was docketed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, with U.S. District Judge Chad Meredith assigned. This isn’t just another legal skirmish. It’s a direct, multi-pronged attack on the unconstitutional registration regime that has burdened law-abiding Americans for nearly a century.

The plaintiffs, backed by the American Suppressor Association (ASA), are demanding a federal court declare the NFA’s registration requirements for suppressors, short-barreled rifles (SBRs), short-barreled shotguns (SBSs), and “any other weapons” (AOWs) null and void. They seek a permanent injunction halting enforcement by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), its acting director, the Department of Justice, and Attorney General Pamela Bondi. This filing marks the third major lawsuit in under a year targeting the NFA since President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) effectively zeroed out the infamous $200 “tax stamp.”

Leading the charge are individual plaintiffs T.J. Roberts and Zachary Cockrell, everyday Americans who want nothing more than to exercise their God-given right to keep and bear arms without jumping through…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight