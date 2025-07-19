On this date in 1954…

Sun Records of Memphis, Tennessee released the first single by Elvis Presley, “That’s All Right Mama” and “Blue Moon of Kentucky.” Both tracks were covers of blues and bluegrass tunes. Presley’s renditions become instant hits on Memphis radio. Other stations are not as enthusiastic and give the record mixed reviews.

Other Years:

1866 – Tennessee’s occupation government becomes the first state government to ratify the 14th Amendment to the U.S. constitution.

1879 – Doc Holliday killed for the first time, shooting a man who shot up his New Mexico saloon.

1912 – An estimated 85 pound meteorite exploded over Navajo County, Arizona, causing approximately 16,000 pieces of debris to rain down on the town of Holbrook.

1942 – German U-boats were withdrawn from positions off the Southern Atlantic and Gulf coasts due to heavy losses.

1996 – The XXVI Summer Olympic games opened in Atlanta, Georgia.

