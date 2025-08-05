5 August 1861

On this date in 1861…

U.S. President Abraham Lincoln signed and levied the first national income tax as a source of revenue to replace that lost as Southern states seceded. The tax was 3% of all incomes over $800 and was later ruled unconstitutional. However, the taxes paid were not refunded.

Other Years:

1570 – A Spanish expedition intending to start a colony on Chesapeake Bay in Virginia was forced by local Indians to abandon the effort.

1864 – The Battle of Mobile Bay, Alabama.

1999 – The St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire hit his 500th career home run and also set the record for the fewest at-bats to hit the 500 home run mark.

2011 – Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on a mission to Jupiter. It was the first solar-powered spacecraft to go to Jupiter.

There’s Plenty More to See At Our Sister Site ‘ Southern Nation News ’ for the best Southern News from Dixie Drudge

Copyright 2025, KnowSouthernHistory.Org