5 August 1861
On this date in 1861…
U.S. President Abraham Lincoln signed and levied the first national income tax as a source of revenue to replace that lost as Southern states seceded. The tax was 3% of all incomes over $800 and was later ruled unconstitutional. However, the taxes paid were not refunded.
Other Years:
1570 – A Spanish expedition intending to start a colony on Chesapeake Bay in Virginia was forced by local Indians to abandon the effort.
1864 – The Battle of Mobile Bay, Alabama.
1999 – The St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire hit his 500th career home run and also set the record for the fewest at-bats to hit the 500 home run mark.
2011 – Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on a mission to Jupiter. It was the first solar-powered spacecraft to go to Jupiter.
