Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Richard Hartman's avatar
Richard Hartman
6hEdited

Part of the planed destruction of America!

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
7h

All part of their plan to destroy America

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