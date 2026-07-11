How Washington Let a Temporary Visa Last Thirty Years

(Alexander Muse) - Consider a single entry from the Department of Homeland Security’s own files. A foreign national arrives on a student visa, enrolls, and over the years that follow is granted not one extension, not two, but 14 separate program extensions by school officials. He remains a student from 2009 to 2020 and holds F-1 status reaching back to 2005. Now consider a second case from the same files, a person enrolled as an F-1 student for nearly three decades who, having exhausted that span, transfers into an English language program in late 2022 and is still studying English, still in active student status, as of the spring of 2025. These are not the inventions of a restrictionist think tank. They are descriptions that the government wrote about its own program, in the preamble to a federal rule, and they should make any reasonable person ask a simple question. At what point does a student visa stop being a student visa?

The answer, until very recently, was never. A visa Congress created for foreign nationals who come to America temporarily and solely to pursue a course of study has been allowed to function as an open-ended residence permit. The Trump administration has now moved to close it, and the change has been described in some quarters as harsh. It is the opposite. It is the restoration of an ordinary rule that every other category of temporary visitor already lives under, namely that a temporary admission must have an…

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