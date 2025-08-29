An informative read from Boyd Cathey on the Lew Rockwell site - DD

Nathaniel Macon was one of the most significant figures during the first half century of American history

Nathaniel Macon was one of the most significant figures during the first half century of American history. Yet Macon is basically unknown in the contemporary United States, and his role and importance in American history, so appreciated before the War Between the States, are largely ignored or glossed over. Mention the name “Nathaniel Macon” to a contemporary politician, and the response is usually a blank stare, betraying ignorance, a lack of basic familiarity.

Years ago, while researching Macon and his life, I was amazed to discover the incredible importance that “the Squire of Buck Spring” (his very modest plantation in northeastern North Carolina) had in the new American nation, and, more interestingly, the incredible influence he had on such later and much better-known figures as John C. Calhoun, President John Tyler, and other, more contemporary figures in our history. Think of the various towns, cities, and counties named in his honor. At one time in the American nation his name and renown were widely known and acknowledged.

Quite a bit of this contemporary ignorance must be attributed, certainly, to Macon’s philosophy. He was, to quote his contemporaries, “the father of states’ rights” and the figure most critical in the actual development and survival of the states’ rights philosophy that, still, in many ways, percolates in American politics. After the War Between the States Macon was largely identified with…

