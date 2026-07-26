Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Non-Conformist
3h

I recently watched, again, the documentary Warriors of Honor. I would recommend everyone watch it. It tells a totally different story than what's been taught in our government schools.

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