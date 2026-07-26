“Be kindly affectionate to one another with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another.”

Romans 12:10 (NKJV)

(Rev. Dr. Ronald Moore) - There is an old phrase that once appeared in countless letters:

I have the honor to remain, Sir, your most obedient servant.

Modern ears often hear those words as excessive, even servile. We imagine a society obsessed with rank and formality, where people bowed and scraped before their social superiors.

But I suspect we have misunderstood them.

Courtesy, at its best, was never about elevating oneself. It was about elevating the other.

The Apostle Paul writes something remarkable in Romans 12:10. The English Standard Version renders it:

“Outdo one another in showing honor.”

The Greek is even more vivid. Paul is not merely telling Christians to honor one another. He is telling them to take the lead in honoring one another. To be the…

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