Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2h

It sucks cuz you know we’re on a list if we join a militia and everyone should join a militia in their area so we can be ready for the shtf

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mobius wolf's avatar
mobius wolf
2h

Yes, it does.

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