“Well-Regulated” Never Meant What You Think

(Eric, Security & Cigars) - Most modern Americans, when they encounter the phrase “a well regulated Militia” in the Second Amendment, immediately mistranslate it. They hear “well-managed militia” — a force under tight government control, heavily regulated by law, and subject to whatever restrictions legislators or judges decide to impose.

This reading is not merely mistaken. It is the precise opposite of what the Founders intended.

The Founders were Enlightenment philosophers who believed in rights that antedate culture, society, and government. The Second Amendment is not a casual provision or a narrow hunting right. It is a structural safeguard of liberty. It protects a right and creates a responsibility: the individual right of the people to keep and bear arms, and the collective responsibility of a free people to remain armed, trained, and prepared to defend their liberty against both external enemies and internal tyranny.

To recover the original meaning, we must examine three foundational elements. First, how the Constitution and Congress defined who belongs to the militia and how that definition changed over time. Second…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight