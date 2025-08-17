Civilian gun club wins, returns to Fort Devens for the first time in five years

The Ft. Devens Rifle & Pistol Club, Inc., is growing and it’s well deserved. The small gun club took on the United States Army over range access and won after a lengthy legal fight.

This week, several Club members returned to the ranges of Fort Devens for the first time in nearly five years.

There have been some changes, which the Club’s lawyers fought hard for during several pitched legal battles.

The Club must now pay only $16.98 per range outing—that’s the club’s total cost, not an individual fee.

If members want to shoot at plastic “Ivan” torso targets on automated ranges, the Club will pay $18.61.

“That’s quite a bit less than the $250-per-range-outing Fort Devens tried to charge us, which the federal court knocked out,” said club treasurer, James Gettens, an attorney and Iraq War veteran.

The club can use two rifle ranges per month, but it gave up the right to…

