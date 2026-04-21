(The article and interview is about Europe but it applies here too. Coincidentally, the photo is in DC - DD)

MIGRANTS ARE BEING TRAFFICKED INTO EUROPE, WHILE CITIZENS ARE BEING TRAFFICKED INTO SUBSIDIZING THEIR OWN INVASION FOR THE FINANCIALISTS TO EXTRACT THEIR TAXPAYER FUNDS. THIS IS MULTIFARIOUS SLAVERY

(Forbidden.News) - Scottish TV presenter, Neil Oliver, Irish author, Ivor Cummins, American former Green Beret EM Burlingame joined Pakistani-British podcaster, Crypto Rich for a sober discussion about what’s being called the “migrant crisis” in the UK and Europe but which is actually a human trafficking operation that enslaves migrants and European citizens, alike for the monetary benefit of the Globalist Financialist class.

Listening to them, I’m struck by the paralysis of the Europeans that is probably caused by the incipient fascism that imprisons citizens for speaking publicly on this topic and by the pernicious effects of censorship, which prevents the spread of awareness about how this war is being fought against them.

Neil and Ivor and Rich are among the most conscious people in Europe about this subject and yet, they don’t appear to know very much about it. Either that or they can’t really talk about it, because they could be fined and jailed for years.

EM, the lone American doesn’t seem to understand the mechanics of this human trafficking operation either, preferring to call them “invaders”, when in fact, the invasion of Europe would not be possible without the active involvement of the European governments.

Asian and African peoples are being trafficked into Europe, while European peoples are…

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