A hurricane wrecked a fleet of eighteen Spanish ships on Cape Hatteras claiming the lives of all passengers and crew. Thousands of ships have wrecked of Cape Hatteras, earning it the name, “The Graveyard of Ships.”

1776 – Members of the Continental Congress began adding their signatures to the Declaration of Independence.

1861 – The U.S. Congress passed the first income tax. The revenues it raised were intended to finance the war against the South. The tax was later ruled unconstitutional.

1938 – Experimental bright yellow baseballs were used in a major league baseball game between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals for better visibility.