As a former cold war intelligence dude, I know a psyop when I’m stuck in the middle of it… - DD

From the Virginia Flaggers:

The leftist are going all out to paint our grandfathers who defended their families, home, and States as only being white supremacists who only fought to preserve slavery. They make the same claims about our ancestors who scrimped and saved money to erect monuments in honor of the Confederate soldiers. They make the same claims about us who respect and honor our grandfathers and the valor and fortitude which they displayed through four years of horrific struggle. We must all do all we can to counter the claims of those haters who have no honor. Let us rise up and do our part to restore the honor due to the Confederate soldiers, our grandfathers, and fulfill the call of William C. Chase writing of Confederate soldiers --

To forget these men now, in the strength of a growing family of descendants, is to deny the heritage, and turn from every privilege involved in our very blood and life and honor. Never forget these men, or the cause for which they died. Honor them and their cause as you honor the memory of your ancestors. Hold every act of their courage and sacrifice as a treasure to comfort you in life and transmit to others, that they in turn may tell the glorious story to their children.

Let the centuries sound their names with…

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